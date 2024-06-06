Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.75

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a market cap of C$22.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 107.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

