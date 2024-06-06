Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,036,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,058. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

