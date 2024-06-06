Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,036,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NYSE NET traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,058. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 1.08.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
