Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

