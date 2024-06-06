Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
