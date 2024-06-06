Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 371,661 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,661 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE T traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 27,852,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,128,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

