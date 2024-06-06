China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2185 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMAKY remained flat at $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.32%.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

