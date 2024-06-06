Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chemring Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:CHG opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.90) on Thursday. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 355.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Chemring Group

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

