ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

