ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.46.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $728.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
