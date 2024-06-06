Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $73,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 967,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.75. 2,873,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.