Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after acquiring an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 6,465,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,692. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

