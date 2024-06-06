Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 223,251 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $32,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $509,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 273,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

CGGR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,457. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.