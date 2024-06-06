Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $198.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $198,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.29. 1,769,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,408. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average is $246.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

