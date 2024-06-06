Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $18.76 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,190. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

