Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.24. 722,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

