Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.76% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $91,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,673. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.