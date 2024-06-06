Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,566 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 4,766,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,963. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

