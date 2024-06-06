Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in McDonald’s by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,552,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

