Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.47. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,160 shares of company stock worth $5,388,889. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

