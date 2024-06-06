Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.91. The stock had a trading volume of 586,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,733. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

