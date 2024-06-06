CashBackPro Price Reaches $2.60 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $234.20 million and approximately $152,384.84 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,177.90 or 1.00022424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00111506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,239 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.4878236 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $297,172.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

