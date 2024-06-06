Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIF. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.