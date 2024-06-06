Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
