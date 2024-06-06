Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.46

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $16.26 billion and $280.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.77 or 0.05368111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00050903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,710,283,384 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.