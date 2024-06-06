Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 176.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,680,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

