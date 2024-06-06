Capital World Investors Has $2.52 Billion Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,558,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,103,602 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.99% of D.R. Horton worth $2,516,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $145.56. 162,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,628. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

