Capital World Investors Acquires 78,320 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 2.71% of Netflix worth $5,718,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $654.50. 491,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

