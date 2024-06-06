Capital Research Global Investors Sells 5,370,345 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,734,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,370,345 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.95% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $289,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.