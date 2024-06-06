Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,238,673 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,817,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238,673 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,762,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $112.76. 234,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,235 shares of company stock valued at $58,322,937 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

