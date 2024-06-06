Capital Research Global Investors Sells 165,815 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,815 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.32% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $363,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,542,000 after buying an additional 2,431,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 239,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

