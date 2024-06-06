Capital Research Global Investors Has $246.48 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $246,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 113.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

EXR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 36,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,258. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

