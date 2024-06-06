Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.41 Billion Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,406,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 94,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $702.40. The stock had a trading volume of 135,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $735.03 and its 200 day moving average is $735.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

