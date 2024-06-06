Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.27 Billion Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.79% of Uber Technologies worth $2,273,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

