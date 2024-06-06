Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.76% of Philip Morris International worth $5,495,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

PM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 209,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

