Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.84% of PepsiCo worth $1,962,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

