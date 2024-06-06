Capital Research Global Investors Buys 4,685,454 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.93% of Seagate Technology worth $1,418,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 124,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,862. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

