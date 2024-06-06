Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 211 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $398,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.