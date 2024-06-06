Capital International Sarl Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

MSI traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.08. 13,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.18. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

