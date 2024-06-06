Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $417.24 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $418.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.22 and a 200-day moving average of $369.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

