Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.26. 293,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,446. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.43.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

