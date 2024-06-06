Capital International Investors Acquires 682,098 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,566,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after acquiring an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after purchasing an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,710,000 after purchasing an additional 511,357 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $223.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

