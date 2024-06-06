Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPCR. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -73.12.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

