Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after buying an additional 633,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

