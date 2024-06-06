Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.