BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Coverage Initiated at CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,448,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.