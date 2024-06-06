Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

