Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 100 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 78.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $277.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $163.62 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,277 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

