Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $35.05

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

