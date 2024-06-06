Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $38.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Shares of BIP opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
