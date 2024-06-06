Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,898,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 414,075 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.5% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.96% of Broadcom worth $31,142,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $19.62 on Thursday, hitting $1,393.47. 390,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,334.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,226.31. The firm has a market cap of $645.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $787.51 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.