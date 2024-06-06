Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 3,101,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,463,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.