Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$(0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.12.

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 1,941,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,177. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

