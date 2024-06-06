Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

